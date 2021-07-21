Big Inning Proves Crucial in Series Opening Win

A five-run bottom of the sixth inning was the difference for the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-40) on Tuesday night as the team topped the Spokane Indians 5-4 at Gesa Stadium. Kyle Kasser hit a double in his fourth straight game, in the series opening victory.

After trailing by three runs, Tri-City's fortunes turned in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Dust Devils batted through the order and produced six hits in the inning where the team scored all five of their runs. The bullpen was able to protect the lead, with Luis Alvarado, Matthias Dietz and Kolton Ingram all doing a strong job in relief. Ingram earned his second save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Robinson Pina to the mound. Spokane will counter with right-hander Mitch Kilkenny.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

