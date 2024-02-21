"Big Growl" Returns May 3 with Five Bands to Rock Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - Making their big return in 2024 is Real Rock 103.9 The Bear's "Big Growl' coming to Four Winds Field on Friday, May 3. The music festival is headlined by multi-platinum rock band Seether with special guests Saliva, Fuel, Saint Asonia, and Keith Wallen. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the music starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $34.00 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TheBigGrowl.com or at the Four Winds Field Box Office. Tickets go up by $10.00 the day of the concert.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with The Bear and bring The Big Growl back to Downtown South Bend," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Four Winds Field is more than just a baseball facility. It's a space where our community can come together for a variety of events and help keep downtown thriving."

A limited number of Premium Pit VIP tickets will be available which includes a two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, mac and cheese, and cookies) along with complimentary beer, wine, & soda. These tickets are located on the left and right sides of the stage, just next to the pit. See seating map here.

Pricing:

Premium VIP Pit - $104.00 + ticket fees

Pit - $74.00 + ticket fees

Field GA - $59 + ticket fees

Lower-Level Seating Bowl - $44 + ticket fees

Upper-Level Seating Bowl - $34 + ticket fees

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically with the quartet's sense of purpose and commitment spreading outwards, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort and a sense of personal power. While others of their ilk faded away, Seether maintains a strong sense of self, ignoring trends and critics in favor of a consummate devotion to their craft. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 15 #1 singles (including 2017's "Let You Down," 2014's "Words as Weapons," and 2011's "Tonight"); 19 Top 5 multi-format hits, with US singles sales topping 17 million and over 1.5 billion streams world-wide across all platforms.

Although formed in the late 1990s, Saliva didn't hit the mainstream until 2001, when the Memphis-based band's mix of angsty hard rock and hip-hop helped earn them a double-platinum certification for their sophomore album, Every Six Seconds. They struck gold again in 2007 with Blood Stained Love Story, which shot to the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, and went on to release a steady stream of albums that incorporate elements of heavy rock, post-grunge, and rap-metal, including In It to Win It (2013) and Love, Lies & Therapy (2016).

The Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum rock band Fuel was formed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania by guitarist-songwriter Carl Bell in 1993 and are known for their hit songs "Shimmer" from the album Sunburn (1998), "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" and "Bad Day" from the album Something Like Human (2000), as well as "Falls on Me" from the album Natural Selection (2003). In addition, the band has had multiple videos in heavy rotation on MTV, performed numerous live network TV performances in the US, Canada, and Australia, and had their songs on film soundtracks such as Scream 3, Daredevil, Godzilla, and A Walk to Remember.

A Canadian rock/post-grunge supergroup whose membership has been pulled from bands like Three Days Grace, Staind, Finger Eleven, and Art of Dying, Toronto's Saint Asonia made their debut in 2015. Saint Asonia came into being when Staind guitarist Mike Mushok and Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier began writing together. Impressed with what they had managed to conjure up, the duo enlisted Eye Empire bassist Corey Lowery, and former Finger Eleven drummer Rich Beddoe to complete their initial lineup. Heading into the studio with producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Megadeth, Sevendust), the quartet began work on their debut long-player. Released in July 2015, the eponymous full-length Saint Asonia resembled the sum of its parts and was a success both at home, where it reached the Canadian Top Ten, and in the U.S., where it made a solid showing at number 29 on the Billboard 200.

Keith Wallen is a dynamic guitarist and vocalist, a passionate live performer, and a diverse songwriter. As guitarist and backing vocalist, he's brought his tireless enthusiasm to Breaking Benjamin since the multiplatinum rock band's 2014 reformation, appearing on Dark Before Dawn (2015) and Ember (2018), as well as countless worldwide tours. As solo singer, songwriter, and performer, Keith explores everything from melancholy balladry to inventively reimagined pop music. He draws upon a deep well of experience and inspiration. His father was a '60s crooner and his mother was a professional dancer. He heard big band standards arouse the house. Quite simply, music (and the arts) are part of his DNA.

