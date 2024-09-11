Big Early Third for Québec Helps Capitales Even FLCS at 1-1

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Québec scored 11 times in the first three innings of Game 2 of the Frontier League Championship Series to run away a bit with a win to even the series at one game apiece as it shifts to Québec for Game 3 Friday night.

The Capitales scored two in the first on a two-run homer by David Glaude and used seven hits including four doubles and a homer by Anthony Quirion to plate seven in the second. In the third, the visitors added two more including an RBI single by Ruben Castro.

Washington scored twice in the first inning. Tommy Caufield hit his first postseason homer to make it 2-1 and Andrew Czech tied things for the brief amount of time with a run-scoring single to left center. On a Tyreque Reed batted ball in the third, a throwing error allowed Caufield, who singled to start the inning, to score, making it 11-3.

Dariel Fregio, Washington's starter, was charged with six runs in 1.1 innings. Malik Barrington wore the other five in 1.2 innings of work.

A bright spot as the game settled was the work of Ryan Munoz from the bullpen. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced and struck one of them out in three scoreless frames of work. Zach Kirby pitched the seventh and retired the three he faced.

The Wild Things scored two without a hit in the seventh but left the bases full. Reed and Wagner Lagrange picked up RBI in the inning. Brendan Nail then worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Nick MacDonald came on to pitch the ninth and allowed a double with one out before getting out of it unscathed. Just two Québec batters reached after the fourth inning began.

Game 3 is slated for Friday night at Stade Canac at 7:05 p.m. The probables haven't been announced by either team. The Wild Things will hold watch parties at the ballpark for the remaining FLCS games. Gates will open about an hour prior to each first pitch with the team in Canada. Fans are encouraged to come and cheer on the Wild Things in their search for a Frontier League title, which has now turned into a best-of-three series on the road.

The games will be broadcast on FloBaseball (subscription required) and on MixLR at bit.ly/wtmixlr.

