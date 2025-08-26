Best of WNBA Week 12 (August 25, 2025)

Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Statement makin' highlights

Relive the BEST of Week 12 in the W!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.