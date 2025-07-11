Best of 2025 UFL MVP Jordan Ta'amu
July 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
The best of the best from your 2025 UFL MVP, Jordan Ta'amu. Clutch throws. Game-breaking runs. Pure dominance all season long. #UFL #MVP #highlights
United Football League Stories from July 11, 2025
