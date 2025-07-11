Sports stats

UFL DC Defenders

Best of 2025 UFL MVP Jordan Ta'amu

July 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


The best of the best from your 2025 UFL MVP, Jordan Ta'amu. Clutch throws. Game-breaking runs. Pure dominance all season long. #UFL #MVP #highlights
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics



United Football League Stories from July 11, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent DC Defenders Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central