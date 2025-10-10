Best of 2025 Dana Evans

Dana Evans has provided an extra spark for the Las Vegas Aces

From one-legged jumpers to momentum shifting buckets, she's been an asset that's helped the Aces on their journey to the Finals

Watch her top plays from the 2025 season!

