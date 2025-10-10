Best of 2025 Dana Evans
Published on October 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Dana Evans has provided an extra spark for the Las Vegas Aces
From one-legged jumpers to momentum shifting buckets, she's been an asset that's helped the Aces on their journey to the Finals
Watch her top plays from the 2025 season!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 9, 2025
- Aces Sights Set for a 4-0 Finals Sweep at Phoenix Friday for 3rd WNBA Championship - Las Vegas Aces
- Satou Sabally Injury Update - Phoenix Mercury
- Las Vegas One Win Away from 3rd WNBA Title After A'ja Wilson's Go-Ahead Jumper Lifts Aces over Mercury 90-88 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Sights Set for a 4-0 Finals Sweep at Phoenix Friday for 3rd WNBA Championship
- Las Vegas One Win Away from 3rd WNBA Title After A'ja Wilson's Go-Ahead Jumper Lifts Aces over Mercury 90-88
- D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors
- Aces Look to Extend Series Lead as WNBA Finals Shifts to Phoenix for Game 3
- Aces Defend Home Court in 91-78 Game 2 Victory over Mercury, Improve to 2-0 in WNBA Finals