Best Hitting Performance, No. 3: Reynolds' Slam Lifts Tribe

November 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Bryan Reynolds' 13-game showing in Triple-A featured a .367 average, five multi-hit games, five home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.181 OPS. In his penultimate game with the Tribe, Reynolds launched the second grand slam of his career to carry Indy to an 8-7 comeback victory over Toledo.

Reynolds did his damage early. He worked a walk in the first but was stranded on base, and the Mud Hens plated four in the second to build a 4-0 lead. The Indians responded with three runs in the third, the second coming on a Reynolds one-out infield single to short.

Reynolds' biggest at-bat came in the fourth. The switch-hitter stepped in with two outs and the bases loaded against left-hander Matt Hall and belted a high drive into the center field batter's eye. The slam was the first of two for Indy in 2019 and turned a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 advantage. The Mud Hens eventually rallied to tie the game at 7-7, but Toledo's third error of the game sealed its fate in the bottom of the ninth as Ke'Bryan Hayes scored the winning run.

The 24-year-old Reynolds made his major league debut with Pittsburgh three days later and opened his big league career with an 11-game hitting streak. He hit .314 with 57 extra-base hits in 134 games for the Buccos.

Reynolds' batting line: 2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, R, BB

For more information or to purchase a 2020 tickets package, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.