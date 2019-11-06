Twins Re-Sign Telis, Cheshire to Minor League Deals

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have re-signed catcher TomÃ¡s Telis and right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cheshire to minor league contracts, Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll announced.

Telis, 28, spent all of last season with the Red Wings, batting .330/.364/.490 (101-for-306) with 21 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 46 RBI, and 44 runs scored in 82 games. The eight home runs were the second-most in his career, trailing only the 11 he hit with Single-A Hickory in 2011, and his 31 extra-base hits were the most in a season since he had 34 between three levels in 2014. The switch-hitter catcher from El Tigre Anzoategui, Venezuela established a career-high with six RBI on August 22 vs. Buffalo after going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, and two runs scored. Prior to 2019, Telis had appeared in the majors each season from 2014-18. He was acquired by Miami from Texas along with Cody Ege for Sam Dyson on July 31, 2015. Telis was originally signed as a 16-year-old non-drafted free agent by the Rangers on July 2, 2007.

Cheshire, 24, had his contract purchased by Minnesota from Independent Somerset in late July, 2019. He opened the year in the Toronto organization and spent time at Triple-A Buffalo, Double-A New Hampshire, and Single-A Dunedin before being released on June 10 and signing with the Patriots. The right-hander from Grand Rapids, MI went 1-0 and converted all five save chances while not allowing a run in 13.2 innings (10 appearances) after joining the Blue Wahoos. Cheshire was 0-1 with four saves and 0.55 ERA in 16.1 innings (15 appearances) with Somerset and 3-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 26.1 innings (14 appearances) between three levels with the Blue Jays. He was originally selected by Toronto in the 36th round of the 2017 Draft out of Davenport University (Grand Rapids, MI).

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings who receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

