Ben Churchfield Placed on 21-Day IR, Josh Boyko Signed by Peoria

November 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - After back-stopping the Rivermen to three-straight road victories, goaltender Ben Churchfield has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve list due to an upper-body injury. In response the Rivermen have signed goaltender Josh Boyko to the active roster, recently released from the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Churchfield, until this point, had been boasting a 3-0-0 record, 1.69 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. Both of those stats ranked in the top six among all SPHL goaltenders. Churchfield was also the Reigning Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week following his record on the road last weekend.

Boyko was signed by the Rivermen during the off-season but elected to play in the ECHL at the start of the year. Boyko played four games for Maine and accumulated a 1-1-1 record with 3.29 goals against average and a .901 saver percentage. A four-year veteran of Aurora University (NCAA-Division III) Boyko boasted a colligate record of 47-45-9 with 2.27 goals against average and a .908 overall save percentage. Standing at 5-10, 170 lbs., Boyko is a native of Mississauga, Ontario in Canada.

Boyko is expected to be in the Rivermen lineup on Friday when Peoria hosts Quad City at Carver Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.