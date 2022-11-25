SPHL Announces Suspension
November 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Matt Ustaski
Evansville's Matt Ustaski has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 58, Evansville at Peoria, played on Wednesday, November 23.
Ustaski was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6 at 11:44 of the second period.
Ustaski will miss Evansville's game tonight against Huntsville.
