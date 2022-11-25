SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Matt Ustaski

Evansville's Matt Ustaski has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 58, Evansville at Peoria, played on Wednesday, November 23.

Ustaski was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6 at 11:44 of the second period.

Ustaski will miss Evansville's game tonight against Huntsville.

