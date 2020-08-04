Beloit Baseball Begins Franchise Refresh By Collecting Fan Feedback For A New Team Name

August 4, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release







Rendering of new Beloit baseball stadium

(Beloit Snappers) Rendering of new Beloit baseball stadium(Beloit Snappers)

With a new riverbend stadium coming to Beloit in 2021, the Beloit Snappers baseball team began accepting submissions from fans on Tuesday for possible new identities for the team.

"A new era for baseball in southern Wisconsin is coming in 2021, and we're dedicated to collecting as much input from our fans as possible to ensure that your experience on gamedays in our new ballpark is the best it's ever been," general manager Jeff Gray said. "To start, we want to make sure that the name on the front of our uniforms represents the fans in the stands that we play for. Starting today, we're taking submissions from fans with their ideas for a team name that best represents our community."

Fans can submit their ideas for team names. The team will collect submissions for two weeks (August 4-18) and then present a list of finalist names to the community for fans to vote on.

"We can't wait to see what creative ideas our fans have," Gray said. "Whether you want to keep the classic Snappers name, go with a traditional baseball identity, or come up with something wild and wacky, we're excited to consider all options to ensure our ballclub represents our community."

The Beloit franchise has been an affiliated Minor League Baseball team since its founding in 1982. From 1982 through 1994, they played as the Beloit Brewers, before adopting the Snappers moniker in 1995. After playing at Pohlman Field from 1982-2019, the team will move to a brand new, privately-funded stadium during the 2021 season in downtown Beloit. The new ballpark will revolutionize the fan experience for the team, featuring a high-definition videoboard, a 360-degree concourse, multiple enclosed group areas, and artificial turf that will allow the stadium to be utilized for community events throughout the year.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2020

Beloit Baseball Begins Franchise Refresh By Collecting Fan Feedback For A New Team Name - Beloit Snappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.