Bells Roll Over HarbourCats 8-1 in Series Opener

August 3, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Bellingham Bells ended the Victoria HarbourCats nine-game winning streak taking the series opener 8-1.

Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) made his eighth HarbourCats appearance and fourth start of the season. The Bells got to the lefty early scoring four runs in the first inning. Hatch gave up six runs, five earned, throwing three innings while equaling a season-high four strikeouts.

The Cats offence struggled to string any hits together against Bells starter Devyn Hernandez who pitched five shutout innings striking out five and giving up two hits.

Tyrus Hall's (Bossier Parish) 12-game hit streak came to an end with the shortstop going 0 for 2. The 12-game stretch was the longest hit streak a HarbourCat has produced this season.

Taylor Franklin (George Fox) pitched in relief for the second time this season, going 1-1/3 innings giving up one run on one hit while striking out of a single batter.

Isaac Hines (Ava Maria), Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven), and Luke Hayhow (Hawaii) also pitched out of the bullpen for Victoria.

Gunner Antillon (Bowling Green) drove in the only Cats run on an eighth-inning RBI double, one of just four HarbourCats hits in the game.

Game Two is Saturday at 6:35 PM and Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) is your projected starter for Victoria. After four games between the two teams this season the head-to-head record is 2-2. These final two games could prove decisive in potential playoff tiebreaker scenarios.

The HarbourCats return home on Monday for the last three games of the season, opening a series against the defending WCL champion Corvallis Knights. Monday is the final fireworks night! All games are at 6:35 PM and you can get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Tuesday is Jersey off Our Backs Night and Wednesday is Fan Appreciation Night! You will not want to miss it!

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining three home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

