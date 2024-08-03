AppleSox Rally in Middle Innings, Win Fourth Straight

August 3, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox erased a 3-0 deficit with 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Nanaimo NightOwls, 10-7, Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (33-16, 15-7 second half) scored four times in the bottom of the fourth and six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Ryan Martinez (2-0) allowed three runs over a season-high-matching six innings to earn the win for a second straight Friday.

Kanoa Morisaki put Wenatchee ahead for the first time with a two-out 2-RBI single in the fourth. His base hit up the middle scored Cam Hoiland and Brady Bean after they threw back-to-back walks before him. James Castagnola started the scoring with an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Whitton.

Six AppleSox runs scored in the fifth despite only collecting two hits. Wenatchee cashed in thanks to two bases-loaded walks as well as a pair of two-out errors.

The AppleSox look to earn their 12th series victory of 2024 Saturday night when they host the NightOwls at 6:35 on Columbia Valley Community Health Night. Tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule.

The AppleSox hold the top record in the North Division overall and in the second half. They will host Game 2 of the North Division Series on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Tickets are available now at AppleSox.com/schedule.

