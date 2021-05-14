Bello Baffles BKLYN Bats, Clones Fall 5-1
May 14, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Greenville's Brayan Bello struck out 10 Cyclones batters to earn a 5-1 victory against the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, Friday night at Fluor Field to even the six-game series at two games apiece.
BIG MOMENTS
Boston's No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Brayan Bello, tossed 5 2/3 innings en route to the victory. The Dominican right hander struck out 10 batters, yielding one home run and one other hit with two walks.
Tied 1-1 into the bottom of the fourth, the Drive took advantage of two walks and two hit by pitches. Tyreque Reed was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to break the tie, while the next batter, Cole Cottam, poked a two-run single to push the lead to 4-1.
Joe Genord homered for the third time this season to put the Cyclones on the board 1-0 in the top of the second*. *
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Joe Genord: 1-3, home run, RBI, run, walk
Ronny Mauricio: 1-4
Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Ronny Mauricio kept his hitting streak alive, sliding a single between the shortstop and third baseman in the eighth inning. Over the seven-game streak, Mauricio is hitting .303 (10-33).
After Cole Cottam's fourth-inning blast against Alec Kisena, Brooklyn starting pitchers have allowed eight home runs in nine games.
The Cyclones recorded a season-fewest four hits.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Greenville, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (0-1, 21.00 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch: MiLB.TV
Audio: MiLB First Pitch App
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Hot Rods Win 1-0 Nail-Biter over Asheville on Friday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Late Inning Rally Not Enough for 'Dads - Hickory Crawdads
- Bello Baffles BKLYN Bats, Clones Fall 5-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Peraza's Fireworks Precede the Light Show - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Bludgeon Crawdads 8-4 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Pitcher's Duel Favors the Hot Rods in Shutout Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Bello, Drive Even Series with 5-1 Triumph against Brooklyn - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Announce Increased Capacity, Relaxed Masking Guidelines - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 14) - Winston-Salem Dash
- BlueClaws Set for Second Homestand: May 18th - 23rd - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Mauricio's Hot Start Earns Him Player of the Week - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Mangum Hits 1st Pro HR, But Cyclones Fall in Greenville - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.