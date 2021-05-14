Bello Baffles BKLYN Bats, Clones Fall 5-1

May 14, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Greenville's Brayan Bello struck out 10 Cyclones batters to earn a 5-1 victory against the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, Friday night at Fluor Field to even the six-game series at two games apiece.

BIG MOMENTS

Boston's No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Brayan Bello, tossed 5 2/3 innings en route to the victory. The Dominican right hander struck out 10 batters, yielding one home run and one other hit with two walks.

Tied 1-1 into the bottom of the fourth, the Drive took advantage of two walks and two hit by pitches. Tyreque Reed was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to break the tie, while the next batter, Cole Cottam, poked a two-run single to push the lead to 4-1.

Joe Genord homered for the third time this season to put the Cyclones on the board 1-0 in the top of the second*. *

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Joe Genord: 1-3, home run, RBI, run, walk

Ronny Mauricio: 1-4

Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Ronny Mauricio kept his hitting streak alive, sliding a single between the shortstop and third baseman in the eighth inning. Over the seven-game streak, Mauricio is hitting .303 (10-33).

After Cole Cottam's fourth-inning blast against Alec Kisena, Brooklyn starting pitchers have allowed eight home runs in nine games.

The Cyclones recorded a season-fewest four hits.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Greenville, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (0-1, 21.00 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.