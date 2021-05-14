Mauricio's Hot Start Earns Him Player of the Week

Earlier today Minor League Baseball announced their Pitcher / Player of the Week for the High-A East for the period of May 4th - May 9th. Brooklyn Cyclones infielder Ronny Mauricio was named the High-A East Player of the Week.

The 20-year-old phenom hit .368 (7-19) with six runs scored, four doubles, two home runs and five RBI. The #2 prospect in the Mets system according to MLB Pipeline, has a whopping 1.323 OPS and an .895 slugging percentage.

Mauricio will make his Brooklyn debut on Tuesday, May 18th for the Cyclones first home game in more than 600 days. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased.

