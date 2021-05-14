BlueClaws Set for Second Homestand: May 18th - 23rd

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will open their second homestand of the season on Tuesday, May 18th when Winston-Salem (White Sox) comes to town for a six-game series. The homestand includes Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks on Friday, and another Kids Day Sunday!

Plus, the BlueClaws have updated their post-game entertainment and now Kids Run the Bases after EVERY game thanks to RWJBarnabas Health!

Tuesday, May 18th (7:05 pm) - It's a Silver Sluggers Tuesday, presented by Bartley Healthcare. Silver Sluggers Club members eat free and will receive a hot dog, chips and a soda. For more on the BlueClaws Silver Sluggers Club, click here or call Joel Podos at 732-901-7000 ext 143.

Wednesday, May 19th (7:05 pm) - It's White Claw Wednesday with $5 White Claws available concourse-wide.

Thursday, May 20th (7:05 pm) - It's Thirsty Thursday in the all-new BlueClaws Sand Bar. Enjoy $2 Coors & Coors Light cans both in the Sand Bar and concourse-wide while you enjoy the game. Join the Thirsty Thursday Club to get 10 undated Thursday vouchers and save 50% off the walk-up price.

Friday, May 21st (7:05 pm) - It's Irish Heritage Night, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas. The first 1,500 fans receive a BlueClaws Irish Cap. We'll have live music from The Snakes in the BlueClaws Sand Bar, plus additional fun to celebrate Irish culture and heritage! After the game, we'll have Post-Game Fireworks!

Saturday, May 22nd (4:05 pm) - It's a 4:05 pm late-afternoon matinee between the BlueClaws and Dash, the final 4:05 pm game of the season.

Sunday, May 23rd (1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Sabrett. Kids Club members will eat free, getting a hot dog, chips and soda! You can register for the free BlueClaws Kids Club, which is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Sunny Days Sunshine Center,. Additionally, the BlueClaws have $5 16 oz. Michelob Ultra cans every Sunday in the Sand Bar!

Tickets for all 2021 BlueClaws home games are now available online. Interested in a BlueClaws ticket package? Click here or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

