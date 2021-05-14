BlueClaws Set for Second Homestand: May 18th - 23rd
May 14, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will open their second homestand of the season on Tuesday, May 18th when Winston-Salem (White Sox) comes to town for a six-game series. The homestand includes Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks on Friday, and another Kids Day Sunday!
Plus, the BlueClaws have updated their post-game entertainment and now Kids Run the Bases after EVERY game thanks to RWJBarnabas Health!
Tuesday, May 18th (7:05 pm) - It's a Silver Sluggers Tuesday, presented by Bartley Healthcare. Silver Sluggers Club members eat free and will receive a hot dog, chips and a soda. For more on the BlueClaws Silver Sluggers Club, click here or call Joel Podos at 732-901-7000 ext 143.
Wednesday, May 19th (7:05 pm) - It's White Claw Wednesday with $5 White Claws available concourse-wide.
Thursday, May 20th (7:05 pm) - It's Thirsty Thursday in the all-new BlueClaws Sand Bar. Enjoy $2 Coors & Coors Light cans both in the Sand Bar and concourse-wide while you enjoy the game. Join the Thirsty Thursday Club to get 10 undated Thursday vouchers and save 50% off the walk-up price.
Friday, May 21st (7:05 pm) - It's Irish Heritage Night, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas. The first 1,500 fans receive a BlueClaws Irish Cap. We'll have live music from The Snakes in the BlueClaws Sand Bar, plus additional fun to celebrate Irish culture and heritage! After the game, we'll have Post-Game Fireworks!
Saturday, May 22nd (4:05 pm) - It's a 4:05 pm late-afternoon matinee between the BlueClaws and Dash, the final 4:05 pm game of the season.
Sunday, May 23rd (1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Sabrett. Kids Club members will eat free, getting a hot dog, chips and soda! You can register for the free BlueClaws Kids Club, which is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Sunny Days Sunshine Center,. Additionally, the BlueClaws have $5 16 oz. Michelob Ultra cans every Sunday in the Sand Bar!
Tickets for all 2021 BlueClaws home games are now available online. Interested in a BlueClaws ticket package? Click here or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from May 14, 2021
- BlueClaws Set for Second Homestand: May 18th - 23rd - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Mauricio's Hot Start Earns Him Player of the Week - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Mangum Hits 1st Pro HR, But Cyclones Fall in Greenville - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.