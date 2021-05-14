Hot Rods Announce Increased Capacity, Relaxed Masking Guidelines

Bowling Green, Kentucky -The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to announce increased capacity and relaxed masking guidelines at Bowling Green Ballpark. The news comes after MLB, CDC, and the commonwealth of Kentucky all issued new recommendations on Thursday.

Beginning immediately, vaccinated event-goers will no longer be required to wear masks at the ballpark. Fans who have not received full vaccinations will still be required to wear a mask while at the facility. For the safety of all fans at Bowling Green Ballpark, fans who have received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccination but are within the 14-day waiting period for immunity should also still wear a mask when at the stadium.

Beginning on Friday, May 28th, Bowling Green Ballpark will expand it's capacity to 75%. Until this point, the Hot Rods have been at 50% for the 2021 season. On June 11th, capacity will return to 100%.

"Throughout this pandemic we've worked incredibly close with Major League Baseball, the commonwealth of Kentucky, and the county to ensure the safety of our fans, staff, coaches, and players," Hot Rods GM and COO Eric C. Leach said. "We're so excited about the news from Governor Andy Beshear's office and can't wait to welcome all of our fans back to the ballpark. Having this stadium full of people during a game is a wonderful feeling and now we're very close to having that back."

The Hot Rods continue a six-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM against the Asheville Tourists, through Sunday, before a two-week road trip. Bowling Green returns home on Tuesday, June 1st for a two-week homestand where they'll welcome an increased number of fans prior to opening up completely for the last three games of that stretch.

Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

