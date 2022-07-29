Belleville Senators Forward Roby Jarventie to Represent Finland at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
July 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators forward Roby Jarventie has once again been selected to represent Finland on the international stage at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. The tournament will be held from Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place.
Jarventie, 19, one of the youngest players in the AHL this season, held more than his own, registering an impressive 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) over 70 games in his rookie campaign. His strong play carried over into the Calder Cup playoffs, where he netted his first career postseason tally.
"This is excellent news for Roby and his overall development," said Belleville Senators Head Coach Troy Mann. "We look forward to Roby being an impact player for Finland at the WJC, which also can help get him a head start on the 2022-23 season."
The native of Tampere, Finland, has represented his country on several occasions, most notably at the 2021 World Juniors, where he skated in six contests, earning a bronze medal.
