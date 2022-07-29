Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Gleason to a One-Year Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Gleason, 24, finished the 2021-22 season with a career-high 44 points (9-35=44) in 70 regular-season games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). His 44 points ranked fifth among all AHL defensemen, leading Texas defensemen and ranking fifth among all club skaters. He also ranked sixth among League blueliners and led all Texas skaters in assists (35) and ranked first among club defensemen in goals (9). Gleason led Texas defensemen with two power play goals and was the only defenseman to light the lamp in overtime.

In four AHL seasons, Gleason has appeared in 222 career regular-season games, earning 108 points (20-88=108). He made his first appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022, recording four shots and a +1 rating in two games. Gleason has also played in four career NHL regular-season games with Dallas, recording one assist (0-1=1) and an average of 14:53 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Ortonville, Michigan was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on Sept. 13, 2018.

