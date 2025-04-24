BEHIND THE WALLS - Keyvan Rudd

April 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers YouTube Video







Go BEHIND THE WALLS with Quad City Steamwheelers WR Keyvan Rudd as we give you an inside look at the grind, the mindset, and the mission. This is life on the other side of the boards.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.