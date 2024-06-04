Bees vs LumberKings Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

CLINTON, Iowa - Tonight's game between the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings has been postponed. The LumberKings will start a five-game road trip tomorrow in Springfield, IL against the Lucky Horseshoes.

The Clinton LumberKings start their next home stand on Tuesday, June 11th at 6:30pm at NelsonCorp Field against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Their next home game will be on Wednesday, June 12th at 6:30pm against the Burlington Bees, followed by Thursday, June 13th against the Lafayette Aviators at 6:30pm. They will have a second contest against the Lafayette Aviators on Friday, June 14th also at 6:30pm.

After a road contest on June 15th, the LumberKings return to Clinton and will play as the Elotes on Sunday, June 16th against Burlington at 2pm. They finish the homestand on Monday, June 17th at 6:30pm against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

