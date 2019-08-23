Bees Complete Successful Road Trip With Victory Over Skeeters In Finale

(Sugar Land, TX) - The New Britain Bees (18-21, 53-55) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (22-18, 57-53) 7-4 at Constellation Field on Thursday evening as the boys from the Hardware City concluded the seven-game series with an overall record of 5-2.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (5-3) collected the win after giving up three runs on five hits across six innings pitched, walking two while striking out five as the right-hander won for the second time in as many starts in the series, tallying his third quality start in the process. Sugar Land starting pitcher Troy Scribner (4-5) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned runs) on four hits (one home run) in five innings of work, walking four, striking out eight, tossing three wild pitches and hitting a batter. 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Jim Fuller closed the ballgame out to notch his team-leading 15th save of the season.

New Britain took a 2-0 lead versus Scribner in the top half of the third inning courtesy of a two-out, two-run home run to left field off the bat of Darren Ford, his fourth big fly of the campaign. The Bees made it 5-0 in their favor in the fifth thanks to a Ryan Jackson run-scoring single that allowed Rando Moreno to cross the plate after he led off the frame with a free pass, a throwing error to home plate committed by Scribner on a grounder hit to the right of the mound by Rogers that saw Ford leap over Skeeters catcher Cody Stanley, and a bases loaded hit by pitch of Jared James that scored Jackson. Leading 5-3, the visitors added a pair of runs in the seventh for a 7-3 cushion when Bijan Rademacher launched a two-run jack just over the short porch to the opposite-field in left for his 14th roundtripper in 2019. Following six solid frames by Morris, the New Britain bullpen took care of business as the duo of Brady Dragmire and Fuller did the rest enabling the Bees to win for the eighth time in their last ten games played while also improving to 11-5 against the reigning Atlantic League of Professional Champions, including a 7-4 record in the Lone Star State. Ford led the offensive attack with two hits on the night.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 23rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City! Close out the week with some great baseball and a cold beer! Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS AT ANY CONCESSION STAND ALL NIGHT LONG!

