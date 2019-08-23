Blue Crabs Win 2-1 Nail Biter

Bridgewater Township, NJ - A 2-1 Blue Crabs series opening win over the Somerset Patriots was a nailbiter, but considering the pitching matchup the suspense was to be expected. It came down to a brilliant defensive play in the bottom of the ninth by Kent Blackstone, and Southern Maryland took home the win.

Daryl Thompson (W, 14-7) and Liam O'Sullivan (L, 5-8) faced off against each other just six days ago. In the last start, Thompson lost a streak of 11 straight wins despite allowing just one run in seven innings. O'Sullivan shutout the Blue Crabs in nine innings while allowing just three hits.

The pair of arms that are both top ten in the Atlantic League in earned run average once again dueled it out in another dominant defensive performance from both sides.

This time, O'Sullivan cracked first when he allowed a run in the fifth as Jon Griffin blasted a solo homer, but Rey Navarro responded with one of his own in the bottom of the inning.

In the very next inning with runners on the corners and one out, O'Sullivan tried to pick off Edwin Garcia at third base but an error on the Patriots' third baseman Will Kengor brought home the go ahead run, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 2-1.

Mat Latos (S, 20) came out for the ninth, and after a walk, a stolen base and an error, the Patriots' speedy Michael Crouse stood on third base with one out. A sharp ground ball to the Blue Crabs' second baseman Kent Blackstone led to a rundown as Blackstone caught Crouse trying to score the tying run. Latos did the rest, putting himself in the save category for the 12th time in 21 Blue Crabs' second half wins.

