Beautiful Pass from Maier Connects with Eberhardt to Give the RedBlacks Life

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Jake Maier finds Ayden Eberhardt in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, cutting into the Elks' lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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