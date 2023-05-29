Bears Roar Back for 4-2 Win over Amerks, Take 3-1 Series Lead

(Rochester, NY) - The Hershey Bears (9-2) roared back in the third period from a 2-0 deficit and Mason Morelli enjoyed a three-point night en route to a 4-2 victory over the Rochester Americans (7-5) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night at Blue Cross Arena. The Bears now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and are one win away from reaching the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2016, and their 24th appearance overall in the AHL's championship round.

With the win, Hershey improved to 5-0 on the road in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. It was the third time in the current playoff run that Hershey has rallied from a third-period deficit to win, and the second from down 2-0.

Rochester struck first at 3:01 of the opening frame after Linus Weissbach stuffed a rebound from the point past Hunter Shepard to put the Amerks up 1-0.

Weissbach redirected another shot past Shepard at 16:01 of the second to put Rochester ahead 2-0.

Despite out-shooting the Americans 14-7 in the second period, Hershey was unable to get anything past Malcom Subban.

The Bears began to convert on their chances in the third frame, as Lucas Johansen made his way through the slot and knocked in his second of the playoffs from Aliaksei Protas and Sam Anas at 10:06 to ignite the comeback.

Just over two minutes later, Connor McMichael found an open Logan Day at the right circle, and the defenseman wristed his third of the postseason past Subban at 12:11 to tie the game at 2-2, with Morelli picking up a secondary assist.

Morelli broke the tie at 15:27 when he grabbed Day's rebound and stuffed it past Subban for his fourth of the playoffs. Garrett Pilon added a secondary assist.

Morelli then capped the night with an empty-net goal from Protas at 19:03.

Shots finished 36-22 in favor of the Bears. Shepard made 20 saves for the Bears in the win; Subban went 32-for-35 in the loss for the Americans. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play while Rochester went 0-for-2.

