Bears Announce Promotional Schedule for 2019-20 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the club's promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The schedule features the world-famous CommunityAid Teddy Bear Toss, four Hersheypark Pass Nights, exclusive promotional items including the return of a bobblehead giveaway, as well as specialty jersey auctions to help support great causes. The complete promotional schedule is attached below, and is available at HersheyBears.com.

The Bears open the 2019-20 campaign on home ice on Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early for the return of the popular Home Opener Red Carpet Event. Additionally, that evening features a PNC Bank Magnet Schedule giveaway for the first 8,000 fans. Opening weekend festivities continue the following evening as the Bears host the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. That evening is the first of the club's Hersheypark Pass Nights. All fans in attendance will receive a one-day admission to Hersheypark valid through July 31, 2020.

The club will host three other Hersheypark Pass Nights on Jan. 8, Feb. 25, Mar. 18.

After setting a world record in 2018, the popular CommunityAid Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Giant Center on Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Hartford. In a sight that truly must be seen in person, fans help kids in need for the holiday season by bringing a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw on the ice after Hershey's first goal. Last year, the Bears gained attention across the globe by collecting 34,798 teddy bears for charity, smashing the previous Teddy Bear Toss world record held by the Calgary Hitmen.

The Bears will wear specialty jerseys four times in 2019-20 with the first coming on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 16. The club will also wear throwback jerseys on Hall of Fame Night on Dec. 15. The team will sport Chocolate-Covered jerseys as part of Chocolate-Covered February® on Feb. 1, and also wear St. Patrick's Day jerseys on Mar. 18. All specialty jersey evenings will feature a post-game auction to raise money for charity.

Giveaways included on this year's promotional schedule include the return of UGI Bobblehead Night for the first 5,000 fans on Wednesday, Mar. 25. More details on the design of the bobblehead will be unveiled in the coming months.

Individual tickets for all regular season home games go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Giant Center box office or online via Ticketmaster. Season Ticket Holders will receive information regarding an exclusive presale on individual tickets via mail in the coming days.

All promotional nights are subject to change, and events may be added to the schedule prior to the start of the season. For the latest information, visit HersheyBears.com.

2019-2020 Promotions

Oct. 5: PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night (First 8,000 Fans) / Home Opener Red Carpet Event

Oct. 6: Hersheypark

®

Pass Night (All Fans) - One-Day Admission valid through July 31, 2020

Oct. 13: Advance Auto Parts Car Magnet Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Oct. 26: Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night (All Fans 12 & Under)

Nov. 3: David A. Smith Team Photo Night (First 5,000 Fans) / 75-Min Post Game Autograph Session

Nov. 10: United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 431 Stick Flag Night (All Fans) / Hometown Heroes Night

Nov. 16: Penn State Health Fuzzy Socks Night (First 6,000 Fans)

Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Auction (Post Game)

Nov. 27: Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night (All Fans)

Dec. 1: CommunityAid Teddy Bear Toss Night

Dec. 7: Penn State Health Holiday Ornament Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Dec. 14: Pennsylvania Lottery Night (First 4,000 Fans 18 & Over)

Dec. 15: Hall of Fame Night / Throwback Jersey Auction (Post Game)

Dec. 22: Dietz & Watson Holiday Ham Shoot (All Fans)

Jan. 8: Hersheypark Pass Night (All Fans) - One-Day Admission valid through July 31, 2020

Jan. 19: PSECU Knit Cap Night (First 4,000 Fans)

Feb. 1: Chocolate-Covered February

®

(All Fans receive candy upon exit, courtesy of The Hershey Company)

Hershey Character Party / Chocolate-Covered Jersey Auction (Post Game)

Feb. 8: Capital BlueCross Baseball Cap Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Feb. 15: Ames Janitorial Services Rally Towel Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Feb. 25: Hersheypark Pass Night (All Fans) - One-Day Admission valid through July 31, 2020

Mar. 1: Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night (First 4,000 Fans)

Mar. 14: Penn State Health T-Shirt Night (All Fans)

Mar. 18: Hersheypark Pass Night (All Fans) - One-Day Admission valid through July 31, 2020

St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction (Post Game)

Mar. 25: UGI Bobblehead Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Mar. 28: AAA License Plate Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Apr. 11: Fan Appreciation Night / Jerseys Off Our Backs Night / Player Awards Night

