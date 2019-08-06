Wolf Pack Sign Forward Greg Chase

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Greg Chase to an AHL contract.

Chase, who is entering his fifth professional season, skated in five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19, going scoreless with four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. The 6-0, 190-pound Edmonton, Alberta native also logged a total of 64 ECHL games this past season with three different teams. In 41 contests with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, the 24-year-old Chase notched 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points, as well as 72 penalty minutes. He also suited up for ten games with the Wichita Thunder (1-5-6, 12 PIM) and 13 games with the Allen Americans (1-2-3, 19 PIM).

A seventh-round draft pick (188th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013, Chase has seen action in a total of 102 AHL games in his career, with the Wolf Pack, Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors and Springfield Thunderbirds, tallying seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points and amassing 55 penalty minutes. In 124 career ECHL contests with the Mariners, Thunder, Americans and Norfolk Admirals, he has totaled 48 goals and 57 assists for 105 points, as well as 159 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, Chase played five seasons of WHL action with the Calgary Hitmen and Victoria Royals. In 265 career WHL games, he registered 78 goals and 143 assists for 221 points, along with 247 penalty minutes.

Chase is a nephew of former Hartford Whalers forward Kelly Chase.

GREG CHASE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Calgary WHL 5 0 0 0 6 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Calgary WHL 60 6 22 28 41 5 1 1 2 11

2012-13 Calgary WHL 69 17 32 49 58 17 3 7 10 24

2013-14 Calgary WHL 70 35 50 85 83 6 4 5 9 2

Oklahoma City AHL 5 1 0 1 4 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Calgary WHL 15 2 13 15 20 -- -- -- -- --

Victoria WHL 46 18 26 44 39 10 7 4 11 6

Oklahoma City AHL -- -- -- -- -- 4 0 1 1 2

2015-16 Norfolk ECHL 43 18 19 37 46 -- -- -- -- --

Bakersfield AHL 19 1 6 7 25 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Bakersfield AHL 48 3 11 14 12 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Bakersfield AHL 1 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

Wichita ECHL 17 7 10 17 10 -- -- -- -- --

Springfield AHL 24 2 3 5 6 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

Wichita ECHL 10 1 5 6 12 -- -- -- -- --

Allen ECHL 13 1 2 3 19 -- -- -- -- --

Maine ECHL 41 21 21 42 72 -- -- -- -- --

