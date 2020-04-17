BCTV Royals Rewind: Teddy Bear Toss Game Tonight at 7:00 p.m.
April 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Friday at 7:00 p.m., the Reading Royals will host another BCTV Royals Rewind on Facebook and YouTube, reliving a come-from-behind effort on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Brampton from Dec. 14, 2019. Flyers Mascot Gritty attended that game to celebrate Mascot Mania with Slapshot; both thrilled fans as the Royals overcame an early deficit.
Links to watch are below:
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159656924228642/?d=n
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw
Watch previous Royals Rewinds
2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI
Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo
Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA
2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s
