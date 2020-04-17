BCTV Royals Rewind: Teddy Bear Toss Game Tonight at 7:00 p.m.

April 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Friday at 7:00 p.m., the Reading Royals will host another BCTV Royals Rewind on Facebook and YouTube, reliving a come-from-behind effort on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Brampton from Dec. 14, 2019. Flyers Mascot Gritty attended that game to celebrate Mascot Mania with Slapshot; both thrilled fans as the Royals overcame an early deficit.

Links to watch are below:

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159656924228642/?d=n

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw

Watch previous Royals Rewinds

2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI

Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo

Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA

2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.