CFL B.C. Lions

BC Erupts as Hatcher Scores Right Before Halftime! I CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Rourke connects with Hatcher late in the first half to extend the Lions' lead. A solid play that helps the team build momentum going into halftime.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025


