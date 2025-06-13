BC at Winnipeg - Week 2

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the BC Lions in Week 2 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.