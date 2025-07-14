Sports stats

CFL B.C. Lions

BC at Edmonton - Week 6

July 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


The Edmonton Elks host the BC Lions in Week 6 action of the 2025 CFL season.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central