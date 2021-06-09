Baz, Haley Dominate Barons, 4-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Shane Baz (2-4) threw five perfect innings, and the Biscuits (14-17) got just enough offensive help from Jim Haley and Moises Gomez to lift the Butter and Blue to a 4-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons (20-11) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Baz (2-4) made his seventh start of the season for the Biscuits and breezed through a one-two-three first, striking out a pair. The Rays number six prospect then got some assistance from Haley in the bottom of the first when the left fielder took Barons starter Konnor Pilkington (1-1) off the foul pole in left for a two-run homer, giving the Biscuits an early 2-0 advantage.

Baz continued to cruise, retiring the first 15 batters he faced, remaining perfect through five innings and striking out six, before being removed for Alex Valverde. Haley and Gomez both added RBI-singles in the sixth to pad the Biscuits' cushion to 4-0.

Valverde kept the combined perfect game going in the sixth until he hit Joel Booker with two outs in the inning. Carlos Perez then broke up the combined no-hitter with a two-out single to left in the seventh.

The Biscuits were an out away from securing their second shutout win of 2021 when Craig Dedelow hit a two-run home run to right off Joel Peguero to make it 4-2. Peguero eventually got Carlos Perez to ground out to second to end the game.

