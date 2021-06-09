Smokies Stadium Hosts East Tennessee High School All-Star Game

June 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that they will host the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (ETBCA) East Tennessee High School All-Star Game on Saturday, June 12 at Smokies Stadium. The event will feature some of the top high school baseball players around the East Tennessee area. Click here for a full roster.

The All-Star Game will take place between 3pm-5pm featuring a Region 1 team and a Region 2 team. Gates will open at 2pm. Those who have purchased tickets for the 7pm Smokies game can use their ticket to enter early, or fans can purchase a ticket for $5 just for the East Tennessee High School All-Star Game.

Prior to the Smokies game, Coach Chuck Hoskins from Carter High School will be inducted into the ETBCA Hall of Fame. In Hoskins' career, he had an overall win-loss record of 346-228 in baseball and 83-36 in softball.

The Smokies will be recognizing the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player at the end of the 1st inning of the Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas' game on Saturday evening.

Saturday is also Legends of Tennessee Night at the ballpark, featuring an autograph meet-and-greet with former University of Tennessee Football Players starting at 6pm. Following the game, Smokies Stadium will hold a firework show as part of the Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Pepsi.

The Smokies 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.