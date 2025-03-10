Baysox Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are thrilled to announce their action-packed promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Fans can look forward to 19 postgame fireworks shows, exciting bobblehead giveaways, and a variety of fun-filled theme nights designed to make this season unforgettable.

"We can't wait to welcome our fans back into Prince George's Stadium as we celebrate this new era as the Chesapeake Baysox," said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. "Our 2025 promotional schedule has something for everyone and can't wait to see our fans heading through the gates as we get this season underway."

Opening Night at Prince George's Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 pm, featuring a magnet schedule giveaway for all fans in attendance.

Fireworks Nights

Postgame fireworks will light up the sky after every Saturday night home game, along with seven special Friday nights: June 13, June 27, July 4, July 11, August 1, August 15, and August 22.

Featured Giveaways

Enrique Bradfield Jr. T-Shirt/Jersey: First 750 fans (ages 4-14) on Saturday, June 28.

Colton Cowser Bobblehead: First 1,000 fans (ages 13+) on Saturday, July 5.

Baysox Basketball Jersey: First 750 fans (All Fans) on Friday, July 11.

Baysox Hawaiian Shirt: First 1,000 fans (ages 13+) on Saturday, July 12.

Jordan Westburg Bobblehead: First 1,000 fans (ages 13+) on Saturday, August 16.

Dean Kremer T-Shirt/Jersey: First 750 fans (ages 13+) on Sunday, August 24.

Featured Theme Nights

Meet the Team (Session 1): Sunday, April 27

Bark in the Park: Sunday, May 18

Pride Night: Thursday, May 29

Star Wars Night: Saturday, June 14

Little League Night: Saturday, June 28

Island Luau Night: Saturday, July 12

26th Annual Navy Night: Friday, August 1

Touch A Truck: Saturday, August 16

Meet the Team (Session 2): Sunday, August 24

Washington Capitals Night: Friday, September 5

Circus Night: Saturday, September 6

Birdland Celebration: Sunday, September 7

Daily Promotions

Military Appreciation Night (Tuesdays): Half-priced box seat tickets with proof of military service.

Woof Wednesdays: Bring your dog (leash and vaccination tags required), presented by Camp Bow Wow

Baysox LIVE Happy Hour (Thursdays): Live music & beer specials from 5:00-6:30 p.m., presented by Bud Light.

Sunday Family Fun Day: Free Kids Park (12:00-12:30 p.m.), player autographs, and postgame base running for all fans.

Specialty Jerseys

The Baysox are also scheduled to wear a pair of specialty jerseys to go along with their four brand new jerseys throughout the season.

Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake: The popular "Chesapeake Ghost Crabs" return for four games (April 23, June 24, August 3, September 4) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

Bowie Pit Beef: A fan favorite, the Bowie Pit Beef will make a comeback for one game only on Saturday, August 16 as we pay tribute to a Maryland culinary classic.

Tickets

Single-game tickets go on sale beginning on Monday, March 10. Information on ticket upgrade packages will be announced soon. To view the full Baysox promotional schedule, visit https://www.milb.com/chesapeake/tickets/promotions.

The Baysox open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road against the Altoona Curve. Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.Ticket plansandgroup offersfor the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on our schedule, tickets, and the latest teamnews, fans can call us at (301) 805-6000, visit us online atBaysox.com, or follow us onFacebook,X, andInstagram.

The Chesapeake Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and play in the Double-A Eastern League. The team plays its home games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. For more information, please call (301)805-6000 or visit us online at Baysox.com.

