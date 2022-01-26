Baysox 2022 Coaching Staff Announced

Bowie, Md: The Baltimore Orioles announced today that KYLE MOORE will return to Bowie in 2022 to manage the Baysox. The 2022 season will be Moore's Double-A managerial debut after managing in the Orioles organization for the past five seasons. In 2021, Moore led the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds to a 2nd place finish in the High-A East division. Prior to 2021, Moore managed the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds to their historic 90-win season with a roster that featured many top-level prospects including Adley Rutschman; Grayson Rodriguez; Cadyn Grenier; Adam Hall; Blaine Knight; Nick Vespi; Drew Rom and Robert Neustrom. He also led the IronBirds in 2017-18 when they played in the short-season New York Penn League.

The 2022 season will be the 13th season for Moore in the Orioles organization. He played 29 games over two seasons (2010-11) before becoming a coach. He spent three seasons as a player/coach (2013 Frederick Keys, 2014 Bowie Baysox, 2015 Delmarva Shorebirds) before being named as the Shorebirds hitting coach in 2016 and the Keys hitting coach in 2017.

Moore signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Orioles in 2010 after playing collegiately at the University of Alabama. As a high schooler, he starred at Edgewood Academy (AL), where he won three AISA state baseball championships. Kyle, his wife Whitney and their daughter Madilyn reside in Sarasota, FL.

Joining Moore on the Baysox coaching staff this season is new Pitching Coach JOSH CONWAY who makes the jump to Bowie for his fourth season in the Orioles organization. Conway served as a Baysox coach during the 2019 season. Conway was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons with the Cubs organization, making it to Double- A in 2016. The Smithburg, Md native returned to the Chanticleers to complete his undergraduate degree and served as a student assistant and assistant pitching coach before joining the Orioles.

BRANDEN BECKER joins the Baysox as the team's new Hitting Coach for 2022. Becker was drafted by the Orioles in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in 2015 and played parts of four seasons in the organization before retiring in May 2019. He rejoined the Orioles as the Fundamentals Coach for the IronBirds for the 2020 season before it was canceled. He served as the Hitting Coach for the Complex League Orioles in 2021.

TIM DEJOHN joins the Baysox as the team's new Fundamentals Coach after serving in the same role with Aberdeen in 2021. He started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State University in 2007, where he played baseball as an undergraduate. He moved into coaching at the high school level for several years before moving back to coaching in the college ranks with the University of Hartford Hawks in 2016-17 and the University of Memphis from 2018-19. He joined the Orioles as a development coach in the Gulf Coast League for the 2019 season.

Rounding out the 2022 coaching staff is BILLY FACTEAU who is joining the Baysox as Development Coach after joining the Orioles organization last season as a Technology Coordinator Intern. WILLIAM KELLY, ATC has been named the Baysox Athletic Trainer. He returns to the Baysox after assisting the team's Athletic Trainers during the 2021 season. Strength and Conditioning Coach CHANDLER GELLER joins the Baysox from the Texas Rangers organization, where he served as Coordinator of Sport Performance Sciences. JON WEINBERG returns to the Baysox for his second season as Clubhouse Manager.

The Bowie Baysox 2021 season is the Baysox 29th season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Baysox Opening Night is schedule for Friday, April 8 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will play a schedule of 138 games (69 home, 69 road) in the Double-A Northeast League in 2022. Season Ticket, Mini-Plan, Flex Pack and Group Tickets are currently on sale. Visit Baysox.com or call 301.805.6000 for more information.

Information regarding Single Game Ticket sales, Promotional Events and the 2022 Team Roster will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay up to date by following the Baysox official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for more information.

