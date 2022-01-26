Fisher Cats Scholarship Applications Open February 1

January 26, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and the Fisher Cats Foundation are pleased to open applications for the 2022 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship program at NHFisherCats.com starting Tuesday, February 1.

Twelve $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to local high school student-athletes: ten from New Hampshire and two from northern Massachusetts. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 31, and honored on the field at Delta Dental Stadium during a Fisher Cats game this season.

High school seniors, click here apply for the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship

Since 2007, the Fisher Cats Foundation has awarded over $395,000 to graduating seniors through the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship program.

"We're proud to continue this annual tradition; it's one of the most rewarding things we do each season," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We've been so inspired by the number of applications we've received over the years, and look forward to helping further the education of these outstanding student-athletes."

Scholarship recipients will be selected using criteria that includes academic achievement, athletic achievement, and active citizenship.

For more information, email Fisher Cats Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Fournier at sfournier@nhfishercats.com.

Fisher Cats Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, with a magnet schedule giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil and a spectacular postgame Atlas Fireworks show. For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.