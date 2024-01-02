BayCare Ballpark Spring Training Job Fairs in January

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations are now hiring reliable, positive, seasonal game day staff for 2024 Spring Training and Threshers seasons! BayCare Ballpark will be hosting job fairs in January 2024 to fill food & beverage positions.

Job fairs will take place on:

Thursday, January 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 11th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BayCare Ballpark is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater, please park in the south lot off of US19 and Drew St (near Floor and Decor) and use the south Suites Lobby entrance. Interviews will be conducted on-site for the following available positions:

Stand Lead

Cooks

Cashiers

Beer Cart Attendants

Food Prep

Food Runners

Warehouse Runners

Concourse Lead

Please contact Alyssa Winans for more information.

