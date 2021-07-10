Bautista's Pinch-Hit Homer Powers Myrtle Beach over Augusta

Tied 3-3 going into the eighth inning, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans put up seven unanswered runs in the final two frames to win 10-3 on Saturday night over the Augusta GreenJackets. The win gives the Birds a chance for the series tie on Sunday down three games to two. Myrtle Beach moves to 26-32 on the season, while Augusta falls to 27-31.

The Pelicans' lineup combined for 12 hits, their most in this series as all but one player collected a hit. Flemin Bautista (1-2, HR, 3 RBI) came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and hit a three-run homer to break the tie. Myrtle Beach also received multi-hit performances from Ed Howard (2-6, RBI), Yohendrick Pinango (2-4, 2B), and Matt Mervis (2-4, RBI) while Jordan Nwogu (1-2, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fourth home run of the season and walked three times.

Danis Correa (1-0) took the win in relief with one inning pitched. Starter Didier Vargas went a season-long six innings with eight hits allowed and three earned runs.

Augusta's lineup tallied 10 hits for the second night in a row, with Cade Bunnell (3-5, HR, 2B, RBI) building off his four-hit performance from last night. Victor De Hoyos (2-4) was the only other GreenJacket with multiple hits.

The loss went to Kenny Wells (0-3) as he pitched the decisive eighth inning and gave up the three-run home run to Bautista. The GreenJackets threw six different pitchers after original starter Jake McSteen was scratched due to being promoted to High-A.

The GreenJackets took an early lead in the first inning courtesy of a solo home run to left field by Cade Bunnell to lead it off. It was his eighth of the season.

The Pelicans jumped into the lead in the top of the second with Jonathan Sierra singling to right field with one out. Nwogu followed by crushing a ball to left field for his fourth home run of the season. The Birds held a 2-1 advantage into the third.

Another run came across for Myrtle Beach in the top of the third as Kevin Made hit a line drive single with one out. After stealing second, Made scored on a Mervis single to right that extended the Pelicans lead to 3-1.

Augusta would climb back with a two-run bottom half to tie the game. Bunnell continued his hot hitting with a double to left with one out. Braulio Vasquez followed by hitting an infield single that put runners at the corners. After Vasquez stole second base, Bryson Horne drove in two runs with a liner to right for a single that tied the game.

Both teams were quiet for the following four frames before the Pelicans were gifted with late-game clutch hitting. Pablo Aliendo led off the eighth inning by getting hit by a pitch by reliever Kenny Wells who had just entered the game. Nwogu drew a walk two batters later that put two runners on base. Manager Buddy Bailey sent out Bautista to pinch-hit for Fabian Pertuz, and on a 3-2 pitch, Bautista belted one to right-center field for his second home run of the season and Myrtle Beach went in front 6-3.

The Pelicans added four runs of cushion in their half of the ninth inning. Aliendo hit an RBI single to bring in Pinango with one out in the inning. With runners at the corners, Aliendo stole second base with Mervis on third. Mervis broke for home after the throw to second went wild and scored as Aliendo headed for third base. Aliendo would also score on the play after the throw to third by center fielder Jose Bermudez went to the wall and the Birds went up 9-3. A few batters later, Ed Howard would come up with the bases loaded and hit a ground ball to left field for a single that brought a run in while Verdugo was thrown out at third base.

Blake Whitney earned a hold after silencing the GreenJacket lineup through 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Bailey Reid would close it out by retiring the final two batters in the ninth.

The series will close out on Sunday evening with a 5:05 first pitch.

