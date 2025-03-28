Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks FOX UFL Friday Delivered by Pizza Hut

March 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Check out the opening drive of the St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks in Week 1 of the United Football League.

#uflonfox #UFL

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.