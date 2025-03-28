Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks FOX UFL Friday Delivered by Pizza Hut
March 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
Check out the opening drive of the St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks in Week 1 of the United Football League.
#uflonfox #UFL
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the St. Louis Battlehawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Skip Holtz and JoJo Tillery Preview Stallions' Season Opener on Sunday - Birmingham Stallions
- Five Things to Watch for in Week 1 of the 2025 UFL Season - UFL
- Birmingham Stallions to Host Watch Party for Season Opener in D.C. - Birmingham Stallions
- Luis Perez: From the Lanes to the Gridiron - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.