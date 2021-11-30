Battle at BullStreet Returns to Segra Park in 2022

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, Experience Columbia SC Sports, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and the Clemson University Athletics Department today announced ticketing details for the Battle at BullStreet. South Carolina Baseball is set to face off against Clemson Baseball at Segra Park Saturday, March 5. First Pitch is set for 4 pm; gates will open at 2 pm.

"Our entire staff is thrilled to bring this rivalry back to the Midlands and Segra Park," Fireflies Executive Vice President Brad Shank said. "This is a great chance for Gamecock and Tiger fans to enjoy a game in the Class-A Ballpark of the Decade and see the tremendous development progress in the BullStreet District since our last game in September."

This will mark the second time the two teams have played at Segra Park. The teams set a regular season attendance record in 2020 when 8,986 fans watched South Carolina beat Clemson 8-5 behind a three RBI day from Jeff Heinrich. The state's largest rivalry began in 1945 and Clemson holds a 63-61 record across the first 124 contests. Since 2019, the series record is 3-3.

"We are excited to again be playing a game in this great series at Segra Park in Columbia. As always, the weekend will have tremendous passion with the setting as good as any in the country. I know it will be packed with fans from both sides and provide a tremendous experience for our players. We can't wait." University of South Carolina Head Coach Mark Kingston said.

Tickets will go on sale January 14 at 10 am and the Fireflies ticket office will handle all ticketing requests.

Ticket prices for the Battle at BullStreet will be as follows:

Concourse Pass: $8/ticket

Bojangles' Berm Seating: $10/ticket

Reserved Seating: $25/seat

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Seating: $30/seat

Home Run Porch Seating: $28/seat

On-Deck Seating: $40/seat

Scout Seating: $40/seat

Bullpen Box: $100/table*

4-Topps: $120/table*

*Includes four tickets.

There will also be group ticketing options available. For more information about group rates, call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or visit the Fireflies Box Office at Segra Park. A Segra Park Seating Map for the Battle at BullStreet can be found online here.

"We're excited to return to Segra Park in 2022 to play South Carolina," said Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee. "The atmosphere two years ago was tremendous, and we look forward to playing in front of another great crowd at Segra Park. We are appreciative of all the efforts of the Fireflies organization for hosting this game, which features the best rivalry in college baseball."

Fan Fest presented by Discover South Carolina will take place in the BullStreet District from 12 pm-6 pm. Televisions will be set up throughout Fan Fest for game viewing. Fan Fest is free and open to the public with food and drink for purchase. A clear bag policy will be in effect for both Fan Fest and the ballgame. Parking information will be released in February, closer to the game.

