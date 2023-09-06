Bats Stay Hot, Hops Win Sixth Consecutive Game

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops returned home to Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday for their final six-game series of the 2023 campaign. The Hops picked up right where they left off in Vancouver by winning their sixth consecutive game. Kevin Graham and Manuel Peña each had a double and triple, with Graham adding four RBI in the 10-7 win.

Hillsboro got the scoring started early, putting up a five spot in the second inning. Doubles by Junior Franco, Kevin Graham and Manuel Peña all scored runs in the frame. The only RBI in the inning that didn't come from an extra-base hit was a single by Andrew Pintar.

Ricardo Yan had a 5-0 lead to work with entering the third inning, where the right-hander gave up his first high-A earned run when Parker Kelly singled back up the middle. Yan had been scoreless through his first 12.2 innings with the Hops.

The Hops' bats came right back in the bottom of the third inning, scoring two more runs on Kevin Graham's second RBI extra-base hit of the night. The triple scored Cerda and Groover, extending the Hillsboro lead to 7-1. Spokane starter Anderson Pilar was chased after just 2.1 innings and seven earned runs. Pilar has a career 2.72 ERA is 175 Minor League games.

Yan was back out for the Hops in the fourth where he surrendered one more run on an RBI double by Cuba Bess. It was the first High-A double for the former 39th round pick out of Grand Canyon University.

Zane Russell made his second appearance in a Hops' uniform out of the bullpen and continued his superb pitching. In eight games this season Russell has a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA and 0.47 WHIP. Russell would strikeout four in two innings without allowing a run.

The second triple of the game for Hillsboro scored two more runs in the sixth inning, this time off the bat of Manuel Peña. Peña would get stranded at third after the fifth Hops extra-base hit of the game. Hillsboro led 9-2 after six.

Cuba Bess sent a rocket-shot to dead centerfield and over the fence for a solo shot in the seventh, his second High-A homer and second extra-base hit of the game. The Indians would again draw closer with two more runs in the eighth inning, making the score 9-5.

Spokane scored two more runs in the ninth, their third consecutive inning with a run, but it was not enough to complete the comeback. The Indians outhit Hillsboro 12-11, despite the Hops winning the game 10-7. The bottom four hitters in the Hillsboro order combined for eight hits.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. The pregame show will start at 6:50 with first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

