Bats Infielder Jose Barrero Named to Futures Game

July 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats infielder and Cincinnati Reds No. 4 prospect Jose Barrero has been named to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The contest is a showcase of the top prospects in all of baseball and pits the standout talents from American League affiliates against the National League clubs in a seven-inning contest on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.

Barrero was named to the contest as an injury replacement for San Diego's C.J. Abrams (No. 8 overall prospect in baseball). He will join a loaded prospect pool that features more than 30 of MLB.com's Top 100 prospects at this year's showcase.

Barrero, 23, is rated by MLB.com as the Reds' No. 4 overall prospect and top infielder in the organization's system. The La Habana, Cuba native was signed by Cincinnati in 2017 and made his professional debut in 2018 with Single-A Dayton. Barrero has vaulted through the Reds' system, earning recognition as Cincinnati's Minor League Hitter of the Year with High-A Daytona in 2019 and making his Major League with the Reds the following year in 2020.

Barrero opened the 2021 campaign with Double-A Chattanooga and earned a promotion to Louisville on June 29 after hitting .300 in 40 games with the Lookouts. The highly-touted prospect made his Triple-A debut that night at Nashville, and two games later, lifted his first Triple-A home run with a towering, 428-foot blast on July 1 at the Sounds.

As of Monday, July 5, Barrero has homered twice and driven in seven runs in his first six Triple-A games with Louisville.

Bats flamethrower RHP Hunter Greene also appeared in the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures game. The right-hander showcased his top-ranked fastball with 19 pitches at 100+ MPH in the contest.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.