Bats Infielder Jose Barrero Named to Futures Game
July 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats infielder and Cincinnati Reds No. 4 prospect Jose Barrero has been named to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The contest is a showcase of the top prospects in all of baseball and pits the standout talents from American League affiliates against the National League clubs in a seven-inning contest on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.
Barrero was named to the contest as an injury replacement for San Diego's C.J. Abrams (No. 8 overall prospect in baseball). He will join a loaded prospect pool that features more than 30 of MLB.com's Top 100 prospects at this year's showcase.
Barrero, 23, is rated by MLB.com as the Reds' No. 4 overall prospect and top infielder in the organization's system. The La Habana, Cuba native was signed by Cincinnati in 2017 and made his professional debut in 2018 with Single-A Dayton. Barrero has vaulted through the Reds' system, earning recognition as Cincinnati's Minor League Hitter of the Year with High-A Daytona in 2019 and making his Major League with the Reds the following year in 2020.
Barrero opened the 2021 campaign with Double-A Chattanooga and earned a promotion to Louisville on June 29 after hitting .300 in 40 games with the Lookouts. The highly-touted prospect made his Triple-A debut that night at Nashville, and two games later, lifted his first Triple-A home run with a towering, 428-foot blast on July 1 at the Sounds.
As of Monday, July 5, Barrero has homered twice and driven in seven runs in his first six Triple-A games with Louisville.
Bats flamethrower RHP Hunter Greene also appeared in the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures game. The right-hander showcased his top-ranked fastball with 19 pitches at 100+ MPH in the contest.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 5, 2021
- Bats Infielder Jose Barrero Named to Futures Game - Louisville Bats
- Gift of the Maggi; Saints Infielder's Historic Week Garners MiLB.Com Triple-A East Player of the Week - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.