Gift of the Maggi; Saints Infielder's Historic Week Garners MiLB.Com Triple-A East Player of the Week

ST. PAUL, MN - Drew Maggi did something during the week of June 29-July 4 that no other player in the 29-year history of the St. Paul Saints franchise (Independent & Triple-A) had ever accomplished. In four consecutive games he hammered baseballs over the wall at CHS Field, surpassing the three consecutive games achieved by 24 other players. His incredible week earned him the MiLB.com Triple-A East Week Player of the Week.

The 32-year-old Maggi went 9-21 (.429) with two doubles, four home runs, five RBI, and scored seven runs in five games. The four consecutive games with a home run (July 1-4) is a career high, besting his back-to-back games with a home run on June 7-8, 2019 while with the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate in Rochester. He also has an RBI in four straight which ties a career high from August 27-30, 2011 while with Single-A West Virginia in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Overall, Maggi is hitting .256 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 35 games. In 121 at bats, he's scored 18 runs, has six doubles, one triple, swiped four bases, a .341 on base percentage, and .471 slugging percentage.

Maggi was a 15th round selection by the Pirates in 2010 out of Arizona State University and was acquired by the Twins on January 15, 2019 as a minor league free agent.

In 2019, Maggi hit a career high 11 home runs, one at Double-A Pensacola and 10 at Rochester.

In his career, Maggi is hitting .259 with 29 home runs and 279 RBI in 957 games.

This is the second weekly award collected by the Saints. Griffin Jax was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the week for the week of May 24-30.

