Bats Back Macuare & Pen, CC Takes Lead in Final Series

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks supported a strong start by Angel Macuare with a 12-hit effort Saturday night, including a season-high five doubles, to knock off the Missions, 6-1, before 4,632 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi chased San Antonio starter Pedro Avila with four straight hits to start the fourth. The Hooks would score four times in the frame on six hits. Korey Lee and Cesar Salazar each plated a run on a double, and Ross Adolph capped the rally with an RBI single off Sam McWilliams.

Macuare capitalized on the support as he scattered a run, three hits and two walks over five innings of work. Joe Record (1.0), Jonathan Sprinkle (2.0) and Felipe Tejada (1.0) followed with shutdown relief.

Macuare has won his final three assignments, all starts, boasting a 1.80 ERA in six Double-A games.

Corpus Christi starters have logged five innings in all five games of the series.

The Hooks broke through again in the eighth with three consecutive knocks at the expense of lefty Tom Cosgrove. Salazar's second two-bagger of the day began the inning, and was followed by singles from Grae Kessinger and Ross Adolph for a 5-1 advantage.

Joe Perez produced the sixth run with his second double in a 3-for-5 performance, driving in Kessinger. Perez, riding a five-game hit streak, leads the Astros farm system with 52 extra-base hits.

Corpus Christi can win the six-game set with a triumph in Sunday night's season finale. Right-hander Jimmy Endersby is slated to start for the Hooks. First pitch 6:05.

