Baton Rouge Makes First Staff Hire

BATON ROUGE, LA- Today Baton Rouge Pro Hockey makes their first step towards permanence and are proud to announce we have signed our first staff member as Jonathan Kliment will join the team immediately as their Director of Broadcast/Media Relations.

Kliment brings a wealth of experience to the new organization having helped two teams ring in their first seasons. After three seasons with the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers Jon served as the Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting for the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats. Having graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's from Full Sail University in Sports Management and Marketing Kliment also graduated from American Broadcasting School. Jon spent four years as a broadcaster for SUNY Broome and Binghamton University's hockey programs before serving as a Color Analyst for the CWHL's Boston Blades while he participated in an internship with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Media Relations.

"Baton Rouge is a rich market full of wonderful history and I am beyond excited to get to work in helping it become the place to be for the FPHL. With teams like Columbus, Biloxi, and Carolina already finding success in the FPHL a new team here in Baton Rouge will forge new rivalaries and exciting hockey over the winter months." Kliment said.

When asked about the hire owner Barry Soskin said "We are looking to set up an organization that this area can take pride in. When we looked to find someone who can help us get off on the right foot we knew Jon, from his days in Elmira and what he did last year in Vermilion County, could be a solid first piece. We look forward to bringing on more pieces as time goes on, but I know this hire shows how serious we take coming into the market and we are confident Jon will be a solid start to what we are building."

The Raising Cane's River Center Arena will host three FPHL neutral site games this season on December 8th, December 15th, and January 2nd. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the box office or online at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.

