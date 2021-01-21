Baseballtown Charities Sets Phillies Winter Tour Series

The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce the 2021 Phillies Winter Tour. The tour is six nights long and showcases never before seen interviews with players and coaches. It also includes a unique online auction with novelty R-Phils and Phillies items. All proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities, its programs, and its facilities.

The tour begins on February 4 with an interview from Philadelphia's top starting pitcher, Aaron Nola. Each Thursday thereafter, at 8pm Eastern Standard Time, those who join in will get access to an interview with a notable Phillies player or coach. Fans will learn about the player's preparation for the 2021 season, hear untold stories about their time in Reading, and gain insight into their personalities. Each episode in the series will be streamed on Facebook live, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. The schedule is as following:

Thursday, February 4th 8pm (EST) - Aaron Nola

Thursday, February 11th 8pm (EST) - Zach Eflin

Thursday, February 18th 8pm (EST) - Andrew Knapp

Thursday, February 25th 8pm (EST) - Steve Noworyta

Thursday, March 4th 8pm (EST) - Alec Bohm

Thursday, March 11th 8pm (EST) - Dusty Wathan

In addition, the Fightin Phils will be hosting an online auction filled with sports collectibles. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind mementos and autographs to support Baseballtown Charities. The auction will close on March 11th at 9pm.

Executive Director of Baseballtown Charities, Tonya Petrunak emphasizes how excited the R-Phils are to partner with the Phillies for this event. "We are looking forward to hosting the first Baseballtown Charities Phillies Winter Tour and utilizing technology to support Baseballtown Charities mission of growing the game of baseball in our community," Petrunak said. "The online format will be a fun way to bid on exclusive auction items, hear from front office leadership, and interact with their favorite Philadelphia Phillies."

Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches. Also, help physically and developmentally challenged kids as well as those with financial challenges to have the opportunity to play baseball and softball. Support the growth and prosperity of Baseballtown Charities as it reaches throughout the community and touches many different types of people to allow everyone to benefit from the game of baseball.

Be a part of the show by becoming a sponsor of the Baseballtown Charities Phillies Winter Tour! Email Joe Bialek at jbialek@fightins.com to become a part of this big event. There are three levels of sponsorship with different volumes of participation, but every sponsor will be included in all six nights of the tour. Visit rphils.com/wintertour for more information!

