WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - With the approval of Governor Beshear, baseball will be played at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in 2020. The first College Commonwealth Baseball Club game will be Tuesday, June 30th at 5:30PM.

Whitaker Bank Ballpark will host baseball games ranging from college wood bat games, to youth level tournaments. The College Commonwealth Baseball Club rosters are available here and the schedule of games is attached.

"We are extremely excited and ready for baseball to be back." Says Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. "We have been preparing during this time to keep Whitaker Bank Ballpark a safe and family friendly place to enjoy a game and we thank Governor Beshear for giving us the opportunity to show that."

Safety protocols and an adjusted capacity will be put into place for all upcoming games played at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Masks are also strongly encouraged when attending these games.

Ticket information, along with detailed safety protocols will be released to the public and on lexingtonlegends.com in the coming days.

