Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium Returns

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, along with the Idaho Transportation Department, have announced the return of Baseball-o-ween at Memorial Stadium for Friday, October 28 - starting at 6 PM and ending with a fireworks show at 7:30 PM.

"We are very excited to partner with the Idaho Transportation Department and bring back this awesome event to Memorial Stadium. After feeling the buzz from our fan base after our record-setting season, we think it's important to show our community support with a fun and safe event for the whole family." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

This free, open-to-the-public, event will begin at 6:00 PM with a "Trunk or Treat" in the Memorial Stadium parking lot, featuring multiple community partners. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium for a limited concession menu before the fireworks show begins at 7:30 PM. All are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes as Hawks staff will be on site handing out prizes.

Opportunities for groups and companies to participate, at no charge, are still available. Interested groups or companies can visit BoiseHawks.com to find more information on signing up. Sign-ups will end on October 24.

