Barons to Host Job Fair on March 4th

February 24, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons will host their annual job fair on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, in the Pearl River Club Lounge at Regions Field from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

The job fair will feature part-time and seasonal positions from various departments within Regions Field.

Available departments include Ticketing, Merchandise, Food and Beverage, Operations, Grounds, Promotions, Premium Services, and Customer Service.

Open Ticketing positions include Box Office Attendant and Ticket Scanner.

Open Merchandise positions include Retail Associate.

Open Food and Beverage positions include Cooks, Cashiers, Bartenders, and Group Area Attendants.

Open Operations positions include Clubhouse Assistant, Bat-person, and Parking Attendants.

Open Grounds positions include Grounds Crew.

Open Promotions positions include Promotional Team.

Open Premium Services positions include Suite Attendants.

Open Customer Service positions include Ushers.

Part-time and seasonal employees are expected to work most, if not all, home games as well as additional events as needed.

Most home games are held in the evening on both weekdays and weekends. All home games will be played at Regions Field.

Prospective employees are expected to be able to stand, sit, and walk for extended periods of time. Prospective employees will also be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

The Barons will play their home opener on April 11th, 2023, at Regions Field against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.