Barons Fall in Final Matchup of the Season against Smokies

Over the span of the season the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies have faced off against each other a total of 27 times. Game 6 against the two foes was the final matchup of the season, which ended 7-1 in favor of the Smokies. The Barons finished with an overall record of 9-18 against the Smokies after dropping five straight games to end the season series.

In the final matchup of the season, the Barons could not get much going offensively as the only production came from an Adam Hackenberg home run in the fifth inning. From the mound, it was not as forgiving either as only two of the total five pitchers did not give up a run in their outings.

The Barons tossed LHP Tommy Sommer for his 11th start of the season for the Barons. Sommer finished the day with 2.0 IP as he allowed one hit, four runs, three earned runs, three walks and struck out one. The left-hander allowed all of his runs in the second inning as the Smokies jumped out to an early lead.

With a change on the mound needed, the Barons relieved Sommer of his duties in favor of LHP Andrew Perez. Perez in his 0.2 IP was one of two pitchers that did not allow a run from the bump. The 25-year-old finished his day with zero hits, zero runs and one strikeout.

Birmingham leaned on another lefty out of the bullpen in Jonah Scolaro, who was able to go the longest from the mound in his 2.1 IP. Scolaro was able to fend off the Smokies for the first 2.0 innings of work but the bottom of the fifth inning would be the end of the road for the southpaw. Jonah finished his outing with two hits, two earned runs, one walk, a home run and two strikeouts.

The fifth inning the Smokies packed onto their lead, however, that was also the same inning the Barons got on the scoreboard. Hackenberg launched his solo shot into center field on the first pitch that he saw. The home run was Adam's fourth of the season and continued his on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest active streak in the Southern League.

From the rest of the game on, the Smokies added another run in the seventh, while the Barons could not muster anything else on the offensive side. From the mound LHP Haylen Green, who closed out the game for Birmingham, was the lone highlight. Green finished his 1.1 IP with one hit, zero runs and three strikeouts.

Birmingham enters the break with a second half record of 3-8 and an overall record of 28-52. The Barons sit 4.5 games back in the second half and have the worst record in all of the Southern League. Birmingham will look to turn things around after the break as they invite Pensacola to Regions Field for a three-game home stand, starting at 7:05 p.m. on July 14th.

